Dr. Pelchovitz has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Daniel Pelchovitz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Daniel Pelchovitz, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Christ Hospital and Mercy Health-West Hospital.
Dr. Pelchovitz works at
Locations
-
1
The Christ Hospital Heart and Vascular2123 Auburn Ave Ste 137, Cincinnati, OH 45219 Directions (513) 206-1180
-
2
The Christ Hospital Physicians - Heart & Vascular Ste 2506939 Cox Rd Ste 250, Liberty Township, OH 45069 Directions (513) 206-1460
-
3
Margaret Mary Health321 Mitchell Ave, Batesville, IN 47006 Directions (812) 933-5625
-
4
The Christ Hospital Outpatient Center - Green Township5885 Harrison Ave Ste 1900, Cincinnati, OH 45248 Directions (513) 206-1800
Hospital Affiliations
- Christ Hospital
- Mercy Health-West Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pelchovitz?
Dr. Pelchovitz is a wonderful EP. He explains everything clearly, but not in a condescending manner, and is very caring, taking time to thoroughly answer all my questions. I’m very appreciative that a friend recommended him to me, and I’m very thankful for his expertise. He performed my cryoablation, and his entire team was very competent, and I felt like I was in good hands. Would highly recommend!
About Dr. Daniel Pelchovitz, MD
- Cardiology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1558566083
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pelchovitz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pelchovitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pelchovitz works at
Dr. Pelchovitz has seen patients for Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG), Cardioversion and Elective, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pelchovitz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Pelchovitz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pelchovitz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pelchovitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pelchovitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.