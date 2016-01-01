Dr. Daniel Pedersen, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pedersen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Pedersen, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Daniel Pedersen, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Weeki Wachee, FL.
Dr. Pedersen works at
Locations
Northcliffe8246 River Country Dr, Weeki Wachee, FL 34607 Directions (352) 684-8637Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Humana
- Medicare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Daniel Pedersen, DO
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1619327780
Education & Certifications
- Family Practice and Family Practice/OMT
Dr. Pedersen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pedersen accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pedersen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Pedersen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pedersen.
