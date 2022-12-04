Overview

Dr. Daniel Payne, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bossier City, LA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT and is affiliated with Willis-Knighton Medical Center, Willis-Knighton South & the Center for Women's Health, WK Bossier Health Center and WK Pierremont Health Center.



Dr. Payne works at Louisiana Family Practice in Bossier City, LA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.