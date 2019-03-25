Overview

Dr. Daniel Paul, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New Bern, NC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with CarolinaEast Medical Center and Carteret Health Care.



Dr. Paul works at CAROLINAEAST PHYSICIANS in New Bern, NC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.