Overview

Dr. Daniel Paul, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Elizabethton, TN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Sycamore Shoals Hospital.



Dr. Paul works at Dr. Daniel Joseph Paul MD in Elizabethton, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.