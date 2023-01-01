Dr. Daniel Patterson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patterson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Patterson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Daniel Patterson, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Orchard Park, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of New England Collof Osteo Med and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo.
Dr. Patterson works at
Locations
-
1
Buffalo Medical Group3900 N Buffalo St, Orchard Park, NY 14127 Directions (716) 656-4852Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Fidelis Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
- Universal Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Patterson?
Friendly & professional. Took the time to listen to my symptoms and then we devised a way forward together. He did not force the surgical option. He also explained what to watch for which would indicate further action was needed. Everyone was just great!!
About Dr. Daniel Patterson, MD
- General Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1831193580
Education & Certifications
- Michigan State Univ
- Michigan State U
- Univ Of New England Collof Osteo Med
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patterson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patterson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patterson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patterson works at
Dr. Patterson has seen patients for Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallstones and Umbilical Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patterson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Patterson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patterson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patterson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patterson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.