Dr. Daniel Patterson, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Ocala, FL. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from People's Friendship University Of Russia, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Ocala, HCA Florida Ocala Hospital and HCA Florida West Marion Hospital, A part of HCA Florida Ocala Hospital.



Dr. Patterson works at Bethel Blood and Cancer Center, PA in Ocala, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin B12 Deficiency, Anemia and Malaise and Fatigue along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.