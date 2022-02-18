See All Sports Medicine Doctors in Davis, CA
Dr. Daniel Parker, MD

Sports Medicine
3.5 (7)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Daniel Parker, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Davis, CA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED.

Dr. Parker works at Dignity Health Woodland Clinic in Davis, CA with other offices in Woodland, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Dignity Health Woodland Clinic
    2330 W Covell Blvd, Davis, CA 95616 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (530) 668-2600
    Dignity Health Woodland Clinic
    632 W Gibson Rd, Woodland, CA 95695 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (530) 668-2600
Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adhesive Capsulitis
Back Pain
Bone Disorders
Adhesive Capsulitis
Back Pain
Bone Disorders

Treatment frequency



Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Bursitis Chevron Icon
Insufficiency Fracture Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Intra-Articular Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pediatric Fractures Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Injuries Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Simple Fractures Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Subacromial Bursitis Chevron Icon
Trochanteric Bursitis Chevron Icon
Upper Extremity Fracture Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
3.3
Average provider rating
Based on 7 ratings
Patient Ratings (7)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Daniel Parker, MD

Specialties
  • Sports Medicine
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 14 years of experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1114193992
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • O'Connor Hospital
Residency
  • Santa Rosa Family Medicine-Affiliated Ucsf
Medical Education
  • TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED
Board Certifications
  • Family Practice and Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Daniel Parker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Parker has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Parker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

7 patients have reviewed Dr. Parker. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parker.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

