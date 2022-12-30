Overview

Dr. Daniel Park, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Royal Oak, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.



Dr. Park works at BEAUMONT HEALTH HOSPITAL in Royal Oak, MI with other offices in Southfield, MI and West Bloomfield, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Chronic Neck Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.