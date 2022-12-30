Dr. Daniel Park, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Park is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Park, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Daniel Park, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Royal Oak, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.
Beaumont Childrens Hospital3601 W 13 Mile Rd, Royal Oak, MI 48073 Directions (248) 663-1900MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Michigan Orthopaedic Surgeons - Southfield26025 Lahser Rd # 201, Southfield, MI 48033 Directions (833) 667-3627
Michigan Orthopaedic Surgeons - West Bloomfield33200 W 14 Mile Rd Ste 220, West Bloomfield, MI 48322 Directions (833) 667-3627
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Daniel Park, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English, Korean
Education & Certifications
- Rush University
- Duke University School Of Medicine
- Emory University
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Park speaks Korean.
73 patients have reviewed Dr. Park. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Park.
