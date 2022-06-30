Dr. Daniel Para, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Para is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Para, MD
Dr. Daniel Para, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Dignity Health Arizona General Hospital.
Para Surgical Specialists, PLLC9515 W Camelback Rd Ste 132, Phoenix, AZ 85037 Directions (623) 247-4900
- Dignity Health Arizona General Hospital
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Arizona Foundation
- Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- HealthChoice
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
Dr.Para is very attentive he takes time to explain things to you and he gets the job done. I couldn't be move happier having him take care of my surgical need and I have had a few. From appendix to Hiatal Hermia. Dr Para with Maria are God sent.
- General Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English, German and Spanish
- Lehigh Vly Hospital
- Phoenix Integ Surg
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
- Stanford University
- General Surgery
Dr. Para has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Para has seen patients for Cholecystitis and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Para on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Para speaks German and Spanish.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Para. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Para.
