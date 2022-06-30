Overview

Dr. Daniel Para, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Dignity Health Arizona General Hospital.



Dr. Para works at Surgical Offices of Daniel J. Para, MD, FACS, PLLC in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Cholecystitis and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.