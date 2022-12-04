Overview

Dr. Daniel Pap, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Grove City, OH. They graduated from The Ohio State University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Carmel East and Riverside Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Pap works at OrthoNeuro in Grove City, OH with other offices in Pickerington, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Fibromyalgia and Intervertebral Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.