Dr. Daniel Pacifico, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Daniel Pacifico, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital and Shorepoint Health Venice.
Locations
Locations
Florida Cardiac Consultants1540 S Tamiami Trl Ste 401, Sarasota, FL 34239 Directions (941) 917-0060Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Florida Cardiac Consultants Inc600 Nokomis Ave S Ste 101, Venice, FL 34285 Directions (941) 485-8190Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
- Shorepoint Health Venice
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr, Pacifico and his staff are caring professional who listen. My resistance to taking medicatons was understood and Dr. Pacifico agreed to work with me to find one that would work for me. He and his staff explain everything!
About Dr. Daniel Pacifico, MD
- Cardiology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pacifico has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pacifico accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pacifico has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pacifico has seen patients for Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pacifico on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pacifico speaks Spanish.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Pacifico. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pacifico.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pacifico, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pacifico appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.