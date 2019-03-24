Dr. Daniel Oyiriaru, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oyiriaru is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Oyiriaru, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NIGERIA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Wellmed At St. John6406 N Interstate 35 Ste 2600, Austin, TX 78752 Directions (512) 465-4800
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
ASSURINGLY, DELIGHTFULLY, JOYFULLY; PLEASANT!!! ALL OF THE MEDICAL STAFF ARE HUMOROUSLY NICE!!! (I call it "THE KING'S PALACE"). The outside & inside has some Royal Appearance! The staff treat others (as I patiently observe), as well as my old-self, as well!!! How do U like me now??????
- Geriatric Medicine
- 26 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF NIGERIA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Geriatric Medicine
Dr. Oyiriaru has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Oyiriaru accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Oyiriaru has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Oyiriaru. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oyiriaru.
