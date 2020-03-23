Dr. Daniel Oxley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oxley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Oxley, MD
Overview
Dr. Daniel Oxley, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Columbia, TN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University Of Tennessee College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Maury Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Vascular Procedure Center - Columbia832 Westover Dr # 200, Columbia, TN 38401 Directions (931) 380-3033
Hospital Affiliations
- Maury Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent surgeon. Caring and kind.
About Dr. Daniel Oxley, MD
- General Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- U Miss Mc/U Hosps
- U Tenn Aff Hosps
- University Of Tennessee College Of Medicine
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Oxley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Oxley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Oxley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Oxley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oxley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oxley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oxley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.