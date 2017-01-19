See All Ophthalmologists in Hinsdale, IL
Dr. Daniel Owens, MD

Ophthalmology
5 (5)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Daniel Owens, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Hinsdale, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan and is affiliated with Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus.

Dr. Owens works at Hinsdale Eye Center in Hinsdale, IL with other offices in Downers Grove, IL, Lombard, IL and Oak Park, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hinsdale Eye Center
    126 W 1st St, Hinsdale, IL 60521 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 325-5200
  2. 2
    Larson Eye Center
    4958 Forest Ave, Downers Grove, IL 60515 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 737-1001
  3. 3
    Suburban Retina Ltd.
    130 S Main St Ste 303, Lombard, IL 60148 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 424-9877
  4. 4
    Suburban Retina, Ltd.
    715 Lake St Ste 120, Oak Park, IL 60301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 358-0701

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Macular Hole
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Macular Hole

Treatment frequency



Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blind Hypertensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetes Eye Care Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Pucker Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pars Planitis Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Laser Photocoagulation Chevron Icon
Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Excellent approach and skills.. He successfully treated a second retinal detachment and helped save my eyesight to where I now see a whoppingly clear 20/20 after subsequent cataract surgery. Thanks, Dan!
    Jan 19, 2017
Eddie in Wheaton, IL
    About Dr. Daniel Owens, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1750544250
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Northwestern Memorial Hospital
    Residency
    • Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine
    Internship
    • Michigan State University
    Medical Education
    • University of Michigan
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Minnesota
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daniel Owens, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Owens is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Owens has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Owens has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Owens. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Owens.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Owens, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Owens appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

