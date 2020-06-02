Overview

Dr. Daniel Otten, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Collierville, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis and Baptist Memorial Hospital- DeSoto.



Dr. Otten works at Thompson Clinic in Collierville, TN with other offices in Southaven, MS and Germantown, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Cardiac Imaging, Heart Disease and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.