Overview

Dr. Daniel Ostlie, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Wahpeton, ND. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Dakota School of Medicine and is affiliated with Essentia Health-Fargo.



Dr. Ostlie works at Essentia Health-Wahpeton Clinic in Wahpeton, ND. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.