Dr. Ostlie has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Daniel Ostlie, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Daniel Ostlie, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Wahpeton, ND. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Dakota School of Medicine and is affiliated with Essentia Health-Fargo.
Dr. Ostlie works at
Locations
-
1
Wahpeton Clinic275 11th St S, Wahpeton, ND 58075 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ostlie?
What is the assessment done carpal tunnel and is extremely well that explains everything and referred me to an awesome surgery
About Dr. Daniel Ostlie, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 27 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1083632673
Education & Certifications
- Ball Meml
- St Josephs Fam Prac
- University of South Dakota School of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health-Fargo
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ostlie accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Ostlie using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Ostlie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ostlie works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Ostlie. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ostlie.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ostlie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ostlie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.