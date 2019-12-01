See All Sports Medicine Doctors in Wahpeton, ND
Dr. Daniel Ostlie, MD

Sports Medicine
3.3 (10)
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Daniel Ostlie, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Wahpeton, ND. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Dakota School of Medicine and is affiliated with Essentia Health-Fargo.

Dr. Ostlie works at Essentia Health-Wahpeton Clinic in Wahpeton, ND. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Wahpeton Clinic
    275 11th St S, Wahpeton, ND 58075 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wrist Sprain or Strain
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Wrist Sprain or Strain
Musculoskeletal Function Test

Wrist Sprain or Strain
Musculoskeletal Function Test
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Dec 01, 2019
    What is the assessment done carpal tunnel and is extremely well that explains everything and referred me to an awesome surgery
    Trav — Dec 01, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Daniel Ostlie, MD
    About Dr. Daniel Ostlie, MD

    • Sports Medicine
    • 27 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1083632673
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Ball Meml
    Residency
    • St Josephs Fam Prac
    Medical Education
    • University of South Dakota School of Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Essentia Health-Fargo

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ostlie has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ostlie accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Ostlie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ostlie works at Essentia Health-Wahpeton Clinic in Wahpeton, ND. View the full address on Dr. Ostlie’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Ostlie. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ostlie.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ostlie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ostlie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

