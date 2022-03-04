Dr. Osei has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Daniel Osei, MD
Overview
Dr. Daniel Osei, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Locations
Hospital for Special Surgery535 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 606-1435Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Riley J. Williams III MD PC525 E 71st St, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 606-1435
Hospital for Special Surgery140 E Ridgewood Ave, Paramus, NJ 07652 Directions (212) 606-1435
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr. Osei for a torn bicep tendon a couple of years ago. He squeezed me in for a “hurry up” surgery even though it meant him working on his day off late into the evening after his office hours. From day one through my 15th or so follow up visit he was dynamite and would answer EVERY single question in great detail, often taking 20-30 minutes per visit despite having maybe 5-10 minutes allotted for our visit. One time he came in and asked how I was doing and I set in about my arm etc, he stopped me and said No no- how are YOU doing, we will talk about your arm in a minute. One of my favorite parts was, he let me (with his guidance and direction) take out my own stitches lol, I was in so much pain after I surgery and having my arm immobilized that I didn’t want anyone touching me. All around great guy, professional, expert, and wouldn’t hesitate to see him again should the need arise….
About Dr. Daniel Osei, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1366609760
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Osei accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Osei has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Osei works at
Dr. Osei has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Wrist Fracture and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Osei on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Osei. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Osei.
