Dr. Daniel Osei, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4.5 (19)
16 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Daniel Osei, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Osei works at Hospital For Special Surgery in New York, NY with other offices in Paramus, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Wrist Fracture and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hospital for Special Surgery
    535 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 606-1435
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Riley J. Williams III MD PC
    525 E 71st St, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 606-1435
  3. 3
    Hospital for Special Surgery
    140 E Ridgewood Ave, Paramus, NJ 07652 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 606-1435

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Wrist Fracture
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Treatment frequency



Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Release Chevron Icon
Wrist Replacement Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Injection Chevron Icon
Elbow Replacement Chevron Icon
Elbow Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Excision of Metacarpal and Carpal Chevron Icon
Hand or Wrist Tendon Transfer Chevron Icon
Hand Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Platelet-Rich Plasma Injection (PRP) Chevron Icon
Wrist Fusion Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Mar 04, 2022
    I saw Dr. Osei for a torn bicep tendon a couple of years ago. He squeezed me in for a “hurry up” surgery even though it meant him working on his day off late into the evening after his office hours. From day one through my 15th or so follow up visit he was dynamite and would answer EVERY single question in great detail, often taking 20-30 minutes per visit despite having maybe 5-10 minutes allotted for our visit. One time he came in and asked how I was doing and I set in about my arm etc, he stopped me and said No no- how are YOU doing, we will talk about your arm in a minute. One of my favorite parts was, he let me (with his guidance and direction) take out my own stitches lol, I was in so much pain after I surgery and having my arm immobilized that I didn’t want anyone touching me. All around great guy, professional, expert, and wouldn’t hesitate to see him again should the need arise….
    About Dr. Daniel Osei, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1366609760
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Osei has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Osei has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Osei has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Wrist Fracture and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Osei on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Osei. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Osei.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Osei, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Osei appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

