Dr. Daniel Ortiz, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD SAN SEBASTIIN / ESCUELA DE MEDICINA and is affiliated with Las Palmas Medical Center and Del Sol Medical Center.
Cardiology Care Consultants11551 CEDAR OAK DR, El Paso, TX 79936 Directions (915) 900-8712
El Paso Orthopedic Specialists - Rim Road4301 N Mesa St Ste 101, El Paso, TX 79902 Directions (915) 505-7626Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Las Palmas Medical Center
- Del Sol Medical Center
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Mexico
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
Dr Daniel Ortiz is one of the best cardiologist I have seen. He is a very patience, professional and caring doctor. I would recommend him to my family.
- Cardiology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1487929584
- UNIVERSIDAD SAN SEBASTIIN / ESCUELA DE MEDICINA
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
