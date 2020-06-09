Overview

Dr. Daniel Ortiz, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD SAN SEBASTIIN / ESCUELA DE MEDICINA and is affiliated with Las Palmas Medical Center and Del Sol Medical Center.



Dr. Ortiz works at Cardiology Care Consultants - Cedar Oak Dr in El Paso, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.