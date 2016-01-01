Dr. O'Rourke has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Daniel O'Rourke, MD
Overview
Dr. Daniel O'Rourke, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in McHenry, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital.
Locations
Daniel J O'rourke MD4302 W Crystal Lake Rd Ste B, McHenry, IL 60050 Directions (815) 344-3277
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Daniel O'Rourke, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1437224441
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
Dr. O'Rourke accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. O'Rourke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. O'Rourke. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. O'Rourke.
