Dr. Daniel Orlando III, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Daniel Orlando III, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Mease Countryside Hospital and Morton Plant Hospital.
Locations
Bay Area Chest Physicians430 Morton Plant St Ste 405, Clearwater, FL 33756 Directions (727) 443-0611
Hospital Affiliations
- Mease Countryside Hospital
- Morton Plant Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I've been seeing Dr. Orlando for 7 years now and he has been wonderful! My oldest daughter also started seeing him and he was great with her also. I would recommend Dr. Orlando to anyone needing sleep specialist.
About Dr. Daniel Orlando III, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / MAIN CAMPUS
- Critical Care Medicine, Pulmonary Disease and Sleep Medicine
Dr. Orlando III works at
