Dr. Daniel O'Reilly, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. O'Reilly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel O'Reilly, MD
Overview
Dr. Daniel O'Reilly, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Palos Heights, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Loyola University Medical Center and Palos Community Hospital.
Dr. O'Reilly works at
Locations
-
1
Illinois Gastroenterology Consultants12150 S Harlem Ave, Palos Heights, IL 60463 Directions (708) 361-4778
Hospital Affiliations
- Loyola University Medical Center
- Palos Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. O'Reilly?
I have been a patient of Dr Dan O'Reilly's for many years. He is kind and knowledgeable. He is very personable and professional. His staff is wonderful also.
About Dr. Daniel O'Reilly, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1457325987
Education & Certifications
- LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. O'Reilly has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. O'Reilly accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. O'Reilly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. O'Reilly works at
Dr. O'Reilly has seen patients for Gastritis, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Enteritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. O'Reilly on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. O'Reilly. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. O'Reilly.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. O'Reilly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. O'Reilly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.