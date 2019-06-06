Overview

Dr. Daniel O'Reilly, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Palos Heights, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Loyola University Medical Center and Palos Community Hospital.



Dr. O'Reilly works at O'Reilly Medical Consultants in Palos Heights, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Enteritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.