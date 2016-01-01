Dr. Opheim has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Daniel Opheim, MD
Overview
Dr. Daniel Opheim, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in West Des Moines, IA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with Lake View Memorial Hospital and St. Luke's Hospital.
Dr. Opheim works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
The Iowa Clinic West Des Moines Campus5950 University Ave, West Des Moines, IA 50266 Directions (515) 875-9000
Hospital Affiliations
- Lake View Memorial Hospital
- St. Luke's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC) of South Central Wisconsin
- HealthEOS
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Medica
- MultiPlan
- PreferredOne
- Security Health Plan (SHP)
- Ucare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Opheim?
About Dr. Daniel Opheim, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1295821569
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Opheim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Opheim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Opheim works at
Dr. Opheim has seen patients for Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage), Colectomy and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Opheim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Opheim. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Opheim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Opheim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Opheim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.