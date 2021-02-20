Dr. Ong has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Daniel Ong, MD
Overview
Dr. Daniel Ong, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Mesquite, TX. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Lake Pointe and Dallas Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Ong works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Dallas Regional Medical Center5308 N Galloway Ave, Mesquite, TX 75150 Directions (972) 226-0505
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Lake Pointe
- Dallas Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ong?
Excellent
About Dr. Daniel Ong, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1427292705
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Medical Center
- Duke University School Of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ong accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ong works at
Dr. Ong has seen patients for Chest Pain and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ong on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Ong. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ong.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.