See All Cardiothoracic Surgery in Boulder, CO
Dr. Daniel O'Hair, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Daniel O'Hair, MD

Cardiothoracic Surgery
3.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Daniel O'Hair, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Boulder, CO. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center and Aurora West Allis Medical Center.

Dr. O'Hair works at Boulder Heart, Boulder Colorado in Boulder, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Aortic Valve Disease and Pleural Effusion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Boulder Heart
    4743 Arapahoe Ave Ste 201, Boulder, CO 80303 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 442-2395
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center
  • Aurora West Allis Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Aortic Valve Disease
Pleural Effusion
Partial Lung Collapse
Aortic Valve Disease
Pleural Effusion
Partial Lung Collapse

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. O'Hair?

    Apr 25, 2016
    replaced my mitral valve in 2 1/2 hours on friday and i was home on monday. he is a great surgeon.
    kevin c in Whitewater, WI — Apr 25, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Daniel O'Hair, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Daniel O'Hair, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. O'Hair to family and friends

    Dr. O'Hair's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. O'Hair

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Daniel O'Hair, MD.

    About Dr. Daniel O'Hair, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiothoracic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1851370852
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Columbia Memorial Hospital
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Stanford Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Medical College of Wisconsin
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daniel O'Hair, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. O'Hair is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. O'Hair has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. O'Hair has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. O'Hair works at Boulder Heart, Boulder Colorado in Boulder, CO. View the full address on Dr. O'Hair’s profile.

    Dr. O'Hair has seen patients for Aortic Valve Disease and Pleural Effusion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. O'Hair on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. O'Hair. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. O'Hair.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. O'Hair, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. O'Hair appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Daniel O'Hair, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.