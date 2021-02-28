Overview

Dr. Daniel O'Dea, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Poughkeepsie, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Sharon Hospital and Vassar Brothers Medical Center.



Dr. O'Dea works at Nuvance Health The Heart Center in Poughkeepsie, NY with other offices in Sharon, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.