Dr. Daniel O'Brien, MD

Gastroenterology
3.5 (13)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Daniel O'Brien, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Danbury, CT. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital.

Dr. O'Brien works at Western Connecticut Md Grp Gas in Danbury, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Hernia and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Western Connecticut Medical Group Gastroenterology
    111 Osborne St, Danbury, CT 06810

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Danbury Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gastritis
Hernia
Diarrhea
Anal or Rectal Pain
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Heartburn
Hemorrhoids
Anemia
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Esophagitis
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Abdominal Pain
Acute Pharyngitis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Asthma
Barrett's Esophagus
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Chest Pain
Cirrhosis
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Crohn's Disease
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Duodenal Ulcer
Duodenitis
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Enteritis
Eosinophilic Esophagitis
Esophageal Motility Disorders
Gallstones
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastric Ulcer
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastrointestinal Bleeding
Heart Disease
Hiatal Hernia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Impedance Testing
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Lipid Disorders
Migraine
Nausea
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease
Obesity
Overweight
Pharyngitis
Primary Biliary Cholangitis
Reflux Esophagitis
Sleep Apnea
Tobacco Use Disorder
Ulcerative Colitis
Unexplained Weight Loss
VAP Lipid Testing
Vitamin D Deficiency
Vomiting Disorders
Wireless pH Testing
Acidosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
ADHD and-or ADD
Alkalosis
All Types of Food Poisoning
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Atherosclerosis
Back Pain
Bedsores
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchiectasis
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Celiac Disease
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Colon Cancer
Colon Disorders
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Difficulty With Walking
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm
Dizziness
Dry Eyes
Dry Skin
Dysentery
E. coli Food Poisoning
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Esophageal Ulcer
Esophageal Varices
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis
Fever
Fibromyalgia
Gait Abnormality
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption
Gastrojejunal Ulcer
Gastroparesis
Gout
Headache
Hepatitis B - Immune Response
Hepatitis C
Hidradenitis
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hyperkalemia
Hypokalemia
Indigestion
Intestinal Obstruction
Ischemic Colitis
Itchy Skin
Lactose Intolerance
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Swelling
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Malaise and Fatigue
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome
Malnutrition
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Non-Neonatal Jaundice
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Pancreatitis
Peptic Ulcer
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
Pouchitis
Rash
Restless Leg Syndrome
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Thyroid Goiter
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Venous Insufficiency
Vertigo
Viral Hepatitis
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Connecticare
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Locals (any local)
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jun 29, 2022
    He’s ok . Nothing better or worse then others. The MA says oh you’re hear for reflux. Never had heartburn issue, but hey whatever. I find my own ways to feel better. Unless things are straight forward, doctors never take time to investigate.
    G — Jun 29, 2022
    About Dr. Daniel O'Brien, MD

    Gastroenterology
    Years of Experience
    14 years of experience
    English
    Education & Certifications

    • SUNY Downstate
    • SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med
    • Gastroenterology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daniel O'Brien, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. O'Brien is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. O'Brien has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. O'Brien has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. O'Brien works at Western Connecticut Md Grp Gas in Danbury, CT. View the full address on Dr. O'Brien’s profile.

    Dr. O'Brien has seen patients for Gastritis, Hernia and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. O'Brien on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. O'Brien. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. O'Brien.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. O'Brien, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. O'Brien appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

