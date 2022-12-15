Dr. Daniel Oberer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oberer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Oberer, MD
Overview
Dr. Daniel Oberer, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center.
Dr. Oberer works at
Locations
-
1
Carolina Neurosurgery & Spine Associates PA225 Baldwin Ave, Charlotte, NC 28204 Directions (704) 831-4027
-
2
Carolina Neurosurgery & Spine Associates PA937 Riverwalk Pkwy Ste 101, Rock Hill, SC 29730 Directions (803) 325-1618
-
3
Carolinas Medical Center-mercy2001 Vail Ave, Charlotte, NC 28207 Directions (704) 376-1605
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Oberer?
Dr. Oberer was very personable and took the time to explain my MRI results and my condition very thoroughly. I would definitely recommend him and wish I’d gone to him sooner!
About Dr. Daniel Oberer, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1548354459
Education & Certifications
- JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Oberer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Oberer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Oberer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Oberer works at
Dr. Oberer has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Spinal Fusion and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Oberer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Oberer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oberer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oberer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oberer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.