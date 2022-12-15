Overview

Dr. Daniel Oberer, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center.



Dr. Oberer works at Carolina Neurosurgery & Spine Associates in Charlotte, NC with other offices in Rock Hill, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Spinal Fusion and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.