Dr. Daniel Oakes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oakes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Oakes, MD
Overview
Dr. Daniel Oakes, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale and Keck Hospital of USC.
Dr. Oakes works at
Locations
-
1
USC Orthopedic Surgery Assocs1520 San Pablo St Ste 2000, Los Angeles, CA 90033 Directions (323) 442-5860Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Glendale
- Keck Hospital of USC
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Oakes?
I had a full-knee robotic replacement performed by Dr. Oakes at KECK on May, 2022, and because my experience was better than I had ever expected, from start to finish, I now have even more confidence in his performing the same procedure on my right knee in the not-too-far-off future. He is simply the best, as is his immediate team. Very highly recommend — you’re in excellent hands!
About Dr. Daniel Oakes, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1174636302
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Grad School Med/mayo Fndn
- Harvard Medical School
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Oakes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Oakes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Oakes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Oakes works at
Dr. Oakes has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Oakes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Oakes speaks Spanish.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Oakes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oakes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oakes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oakes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.