Dr. Daniel Norman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Daniel Norman, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY and is affiliated with Providence Saint John's Health Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.
Dr. Norman works at
Locations
Daniel Norman M.d. Inc.1301 20th St Ste 360, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 453-7856
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Saint John's Health Center
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Norman correctly diagnosed and treated my sleep disorders. Also, when my health insurance initially declined to pay for an effective, albeit expensive, prescription, Dr. Norman’s dogged persistence subsequently overcame their objections. [The medication (not an “upper”) enables me to remain alert and focused during critical times.] Additionally, the technicians and office staff are friendly, conscientious and thoughtful, providing very good service.
About Dr. Daniel Norman, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Harvard Med Sch/Beth Israel Deaconess Mc
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY
- University of California at Los Angeles
