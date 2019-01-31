Overview

Dr. Daniel Norman, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY and is affiliated with Providence Saint John's Health Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.



Dr. Norman works at Saint John Sleep Center in Santa Monica, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.