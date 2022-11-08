Dr. Daniel Patrick Noonan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patrick Noonan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Patrick Noonan, MD
Overview
Dr. Daniel Patrick Noonan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Boise, ID. They specialize in Cardiology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with St. Luke's Boise Medical Center, St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center and St. Luke's Nampa Medical Center.
Locations
Grande Ronde Hospital Inc.300 E Jefferson St Ste 101, Boise, ID 83712 Directions (208) 322-1680
Michael P Koelsch MD805 N 6th E, Mountain Home, ID 83647 Directions (208) 322-1680
Boise Heart Clinic Pllc287 W Jefferson St, Boise, ID 83702 Directions (208) 322-1680
St Lukes Fruitland Clinic1210 NW 16th St, Fruitland, ID 83619 Directions (208) 452-8700
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Luke's Boise Medical Center
- St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center
- St. Luke's Nampa Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Noonan's staff was "upbeat" and friendly (no pun intended) and he is as straightforward and personable as you can find. Perhaps some people don't like straight talk from a doctor, but I much prefer it. He evoked a sense of competence that made me at ease and trusting him within a minute. He cut straight to the fact that I have A-fib and the options for treatment (which I had some knowledge of) and so I made a quick decision and off we go. Despite how quickly we agreed to move, I never got the sense that I was being rushed in any way. He also has a great sense of humor and I really enjoy that in any profession. What a refreshing appointment that was. Ablation happens in a week! If it goes awry, I won't be able to retract this... LOL
About Dr. Daniel Patrick Noonan, MD
- Cardiology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1942474853
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS
