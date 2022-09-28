Overview

Dr. Daniel Nolan, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Lake Geneva, WI. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Harvard Hospital, Mercy Hospital and Trauma Center - Janesville and Mercy Walworth Hospital and Medical Center.



Dr. Nolan works at Mercy Walworth Medical Center in Lake Geneva, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.