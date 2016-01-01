Overview

Dr. Daniel Noel, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Alexandria, LA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS.



Dr. Noel works at Red River Sinus Center in Alexandria, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Dizziness and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.