Dr. Daniel Nikcevich, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Deer River, MN. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from RUSH UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Essentia Health-Deer River, Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center and Essentia Health-Virginia.



Dr. Nikcevich works at Essentia Health-Deer River Clinic in Deer River, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Secondary Malignancies, Lung Cancer and Lymphosarcoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.