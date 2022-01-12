See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Houston, TX
Dr. Daniel Nguyen, DO Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Daniel Nguyen, DO

Pain Management
5 (19)
Accepting new patients
7 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Daniel Nguyen, DO is a Pain Management Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Pain Management, has 7 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine.

Dr. Nguyen works at TX Spine & Joint in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    TX Spine & Joint
    8830 Long Point Rd Ste 502, Houston, TX 77055 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (832) 849-0909
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Ratings & Reviews
Based on 19 ratings

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 19 ratings
Patient Ratings (19)
5 Star
(19)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Jan 12, 2022
This was my first experience with Dr Nguyen. First impressions are everything. From the time I first spoke with him just to say hello, I knew I was in good hands. I suffer from anxiety for 20+ years and Dr Nguyen was able to cater to my needs. Not only was he careful, mindful and patient, he verbally walked me through the entire process. The pain I have been going through in the past few years has been excrutiating. With acute pain in the last week with no end in sight, I finally am able to exhale, even if its just for today. Dr Nguyen has fantastic bed-side manner; he doesn't see you as just a number but remembers that he works with actual people. In this day in age, we need more people to learn from his skills and talents of not only medical science, but to appeal to our humanity. I am so thankful for coming in and meeting him. I knew what I wanted and wasn't sure what I needed to get there, but Dr Nguyen knew exactly to get me to there! Thank you kindly!
Gabby T. — Jan 12, 2022
About Dr. Daniel Nguyen, DO

Specialties
  • Pain Management
Years of Experience
  • 7 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1952759748
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
Board Certifications
  • Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Daniel Nguyen, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nguyen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Nguyen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Nguyen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

19 patients have reviewed Dr. Nguyen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nguyen.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nguyen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nguyen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

