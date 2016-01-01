See All Plastic Surgeons in Johnstown, PA
Dr. Daniel Nevarre, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3 (8)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Daniel Nevarre, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Johnstown, PA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Med Coll of PA and is affiliated with Chan Soon- Shiong Medical Center At Windber.

Dr. Nevarre works at Conemaugh Physicians Group- Surgery in Johnstown, PA with other offices in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Plastic Surgical Associates
    415 Napoleon Pl, Johnstown, PA 15901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (814) 536-9000
  2. 2
    City Derm
    200 Central Park S Apt 107, New York, NY 10019 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 262-2500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Chan Soon- Shiong Medical Center At Windber

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Ulnar Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Daniel Nevarre, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1063575561
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Harvard Med School
    Medical Education
    • Med Coll of PA
