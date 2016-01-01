Dr. Daniel Nevarre, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nevarre is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Nevarre, MD
Dr. Daniel Nevarre, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Johnstown, PA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Med Coll of PA and is affiliated with Chan Soon- Shiong Medical Center At Windber.
Dr. Nevarre works at
Plastic Surgical Associates415 Napoleon Pl, Johnstown, PA 15901 Directions (814) 536-9000
City Derm200 Central Park S Apt 107, New York, NY 10019 Directions (212) 262-2500
- Chan Soon- Shiong Medical Center At Windber
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1063575561
- Harvard Med School
- Med Coll of PA
Dr. Nevarre has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nevarre accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nevarre has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Nevarre. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nevarre.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nevarre, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nevarre appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.