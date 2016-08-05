Dr. Neumann has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Daniel Neumann, MD
Overview
Dr. Daniel Neumann, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Suffolk, VA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School Of The Medical College Of Hampton Roads and is affiliated with Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center and Sentara Obici Hospital.
Dr. Neumann works at
Locations
Gastrointestinal and Liver Specialists of Tidewater, PLLC5839 Harbour View Blvd Ste 200, Suffolk, VA 23435 Directions (757) 483-6100
Portsmouth Office3640 High St Ste 2G, Portsmouth, VA 23707 Directions (757) 483-6100
Lakeview Office2000 Meade Pkwy # 400, Suffolk, VA 23434 Directions (757) 483-6100
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center
- Sentara Obici Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I recommend Dr. Neumann and his staff to anyone and everyone. Thank you all very much
About Dr. Daniel Neumann, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1295719094
Education & Certifications
- Allegheny General Hospital
- Carolinas Med Center
- Eastern Virginia Medical School Of The Medical College Of Hampton Roads
- Pennsylvania State University
- Gastroenterology
