Dr. Daniel Nepomuceno, MD

Pulmonary Disease
2.5 (8)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Daniel Nepomuceno, MD is a Pulmonologist in McHenry, IL. They completed their fellowship with Loyola University Hospital

Dr. Nepomuceno works at Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group in McHenry, IL with other offices in Huntley, IL and Algonquin, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, Wheezing and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group
    4309 W Medical Center Dr Ste B305, McHenry, IL 60050 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 802-7400
  2. 2
    Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group
    10350 Haligus Rd Ste C, Huntley, IL 60142 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 802-7400
  3. 3
    Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group
    1465 Commerce Dr, Algonquin, IL 60102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 802-7400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital
  • Advocate Sherman Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleep Apnea
Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchoprovocation Test Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Diffusion Capacity Test Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
PET-CT Scan Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Function Test Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respirator Fit Evaluations Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endobronchial Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Bird Flu Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bird Flu
Blastomycosis Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Chronic Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Esophageal Fistula Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Arteriovenous Malformation Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Septic Embolism Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
Whooping Cough Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Feb 25, 2019
    In 2016 I was hospitalized for mycoplasma pneumonia. There 5 days and released, but still had severe pulmonary issues. Both my husband and I believe he saved my life. Other doctors just kept switching up my medication, and sending me home. Dr. Nepomuceno took time to look at X-rays and ct scans, and talk with us about my illness. I would recommend him to anyone with pulmonary issues.
    Christine L in McHenry, IL — Feb 25, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Daniel Nepomuceno, MD
    About Dr. Daniel Nepomuceno, MD

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1366435513
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Loyola University Hospital
    Residency
    • Loyola U-Stritch Sch Med, Maywood
    Internship
    • MacNeal Hospital
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daniel Nepomuceno, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nepomuceno is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nepomuceno has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nepomuceno has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nepomuceno has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, Wheezing and Shortness of Breath, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nepomuceno on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Nepomuceno. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nepomuceno.

