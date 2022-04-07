See All Ophthalmologists in Baton Rouge, LA
Dr. Daniel Nelson, MD

Ophthalmology
3.5 (6)
Call for new patient details
12 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Daniel Nelson, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Nelson works at Eye Specialists of Louisiana in Baton Rouge, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Conjunctivitis, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Corneal Diseases along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Eye Specialists of Louisiana
    7777 Hennessy Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA 70808 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (225) 766-7441

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergic Conjunctivitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Corneal Diseases
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Accepted Insurance Carriers:

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Apr 07, 2022
    Dr. Nelson's office was efficient and he was professional. We discussed my issues and he worked through them with me.
    — Apr 07, 2022
    About Dr. Daniel Nelson, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1912298167
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nelson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nelson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nelson works at Eye Specialists of Louisiana in Baton Rouge, LA. View the full address on Dr. Nelson’s profile.

    Dr. Nelson has seen patients for Allergic Conjunctivitis, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Corneal Diseases, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nelson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Nelson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nelson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nelson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nelson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.