Dr. Daniel Nelson, MD
Dr. Daniel Nelson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Carrollton, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER and is affiliated with Tanner Medical Center - Carrollton.
Carrollton Ob.gyn.156 Clinic Ave, Carrollton, GA 30117 Directions (770) 214-2229
- Tanner Medical Center - Carrollton
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER
Dr. Nelson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nelson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nelson has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Gestational Diabetes and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nelson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Nelson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nelson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nelson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nelson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.