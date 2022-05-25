See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Kirkland, WA
Dr. Daniel Nelson, MD

Interventional Pain Medicine
4 (39)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Daniel Nelson, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Kirkland, WA. They specialize in Interventional Pain Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc and is affiliated with EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland and Overlake Medical Center & Clinics.

Dr. Nelson works at ProOrtho in Kirkland, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Edward Jung, MD
    12911 120th Ave NE Ste H210, Kirkland, WA 98034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 823-4000
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland
  • Overlake Medical Center & Clinics

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Arthritis
Back Pain
Cervicogenic Headache
Arthritis
Back Pain
Cervicogenic Headache

Treatment frequency



Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cervicogenic Headache Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Kyphosis Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stem Cell Therapy Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • LifeWise
    • MultiPlan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 39 ratings
    Patient Ratings (39)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    May 25, 2022
    My minor daughter has two injections from Dr Nelson. I was present for both procedures, and we were so nervous because she'd never had an injection before. Dr Nelson was careful to ensure the injections went in exactly the right spots and answered all our questions patiently and clearly. I have no way to compare with another injection doctor, but out of the half dozen doctors she's seen recently, Dr Nelson has been one of the best. I'm grateful to her surgeon, Dr J Scott Price at ProOrtho, for sending her to see Dr Nelson.
    Rose Albany — May 25, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Daniel Nelson, MD
    About Dr. Daniel Nelson, MD

    Specialties
    • Interventional Pain Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1205878469
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Los Angeles County - U S C Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Washington
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology
