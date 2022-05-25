Dr. Daniel Nelson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nelson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Nelson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Daniel Nelson, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Kirkland, WA. They specialize in Interventional Pain Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc and is affiliated with EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland and Overlake Medical Center & Clinics.
Locations
Edward Jung, MD12911 120th Ave NE Ste H210, Kirkland, WA 98034 Directions (425) 823-4000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland
- Overlake Medical Center & Clinics
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Choice Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Health Net
- Humana
- LifeWise
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
My minor daughter has two injections from Dr Nelson. I was present for both procedures, and we were so nervous because she'd never had an injection before. Dr Nelson was careful to ensure the injections went in exactly the right spots and answered all our questions patiently and clearly. I have no way to compare with another injection doctor, but out of the half dozen doctors she's seen recently, Dr Nelson has been one of the best. I'm grateful to her surgeon, Dr J Scott Price at ProOrtho, for sending her to see Dr Nelson.
About Dr. Daniel Nelson, MD
- Interventional Pain Medicine
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1205878469
Education & Certifications
- Los Angeles County - U S C Medical Center
- Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc
- University of Washington
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nelson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nelson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nelson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Nelson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nelson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nelson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nelson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.