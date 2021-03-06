See All Neurosurgeons in Gig Harbor, WA
Dr. Daniel Nehls, MD

Neurosurgery
3 (29)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Daniel Nehls, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Gig Harbor, WA. They graduated from Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center.

Dr. Nehls works at Practice in Gig Harbor, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Myelopathy and Cervical Spine Myelopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    11511 Canterwood Blvd Ste 210, Gig Harbor, WA 98332 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Myelopathy
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Herniated Disc
Myelopathy
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Herniated Disc

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Cervical Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Cervical Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Extradural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Conditions Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Cancer Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

3.0
Average provider rating
Based on 29 ratings
Patient Ratings (29)
5 Star
(13)
4 Star
(2)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(13)
Mar 06, 2021
After weeks of PT and a couple of cortisone injections Dr Nehls performed a laminectomy and microdiscectomy on L4-L5 for me in September 1996, and I had as close to a 100% recovery as you could ask for. In November of 2020 after 24 pain free years, I managed to injure my low back again. I’m going through the same process of PT now, and if necessary injections and I’m hoping I won’t need to have another surgery. But if I do, Dr Nehls would be my first choice.
T. Linville — Mar 06, 2021
Photo: Dr. Daniel Nehls, MD
About Dr. Daniel Nehls, MD

  • Neurosurgery
  • English
  • Male
  • 1194743732
Education & Certifications

  • University of Glasgow
  • BARROW NEUROLOGICAL INSTITUTE
  • Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
  • Neurosurgery
Hospital Affiliations

  • St. Joseph Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Daniel Nehls, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nehls is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Nehls has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Nehls has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Nehls has seen patients for Myelopathy and Cervical Spine Myelopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nehls on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

29 patients have reviewed Dr. Nehls. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nehls.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nehls, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nehls appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

