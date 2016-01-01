See All Dermatologists in Glendale, CA
Dr. Daniel Navi, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Daniel Navi, MD

Dermatology
4.5 (13)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Daniel Navi, MD is a dermatologist in Glendale, CA. Dr. Navi completed a residency at Stanford University. He currently practices at Skin & Beauty Center and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Navi is board certified in Dermatology.

Locations

  1. 1
    Glendale Dermatology
    1577 E Chevy Chase Dr Ste 320, Glendale, CA 91206 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 258-3811
  2. 2
    Kaiser Permanente Venice Medical Offices Building
    5971 Venice Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (323) 857-2000

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Dermatitis
Itchy Skin
Excessive Sweating
Dermatitis
Itchy Skin
Excessive Sweating

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Injection Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Melasma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melasma
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Non-Ablative Laser Skin Rejuvenation Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sunburn
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
Please double-check when making an appointment.

Insurance Accepted

  • Aetna
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
  • Blue Shield of California
  • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Cigna
  • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
  • Humana
  • MultiPlan
  • UnitedHealthCare

About Dr. Daniel Navi, MD

Specialties
  • Dermatology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 16 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English, Persian
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Male
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1215121280
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Stanford University
Residency
Internship
  • University of California San Diego Medical Center
Internship
Medical Education
  • University Of California, Davis
Medical Education
Undergraduate School
  • University of California Irvine
Undergraduate School
Board Certifications
  • Dermatology
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Admitting Hospitals
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Health Glendale

Patient Satisfaction

4.5
Average provider rating
Based on 13 ratings
Patient Ratings (13)
5 Star
(11)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(1)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Navi?

Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Daniel Navi, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Daniel Navi, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Navi to family and friends

Dr. Navi's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Navi

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Daniel Navi, MD.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Daniel Navi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Navi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Navi has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Navi accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Navi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Navi has seen patients for Dermatitis, Itchy Skin and Excessive Sweating, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Navi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

13 patients have reviewed Dr. Navi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Navi.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Navi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Navi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.