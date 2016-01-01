Dr. Daniel Navi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Navi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Navi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Daniel Navi, MD is a dermatologist in Glendale, CA. Dr. Navi completed a residency at Stanford University. He currently practices at Skin & Beauty Center and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Navi is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
-
1
Glendale Dermatology1577 E Chevy Chase Dr Ste 320, Glendale, CA 91206 Directions (661) 258-3811
-
2
Kaiser Permanente Venice Medical Offices Building5971 Venice Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90034 Directions (323) 857-2000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
About Dr. Daniel Navi, MD
- Dermatology
- 16 years of experience
- English, Persian
- Male
- 1215121280
Education & Certifications
- Stanford University
- University of California San Diego Medical Center
- University Of California, Davis
- University of California Irvine
- Dermatology
Admitting Hospitals
- Adventist Health Glendale
Patient Satisfaction
How was your appointment with Dr. Navi?
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Navi has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Navi accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Navi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Navi has seen patients for Dermatitis, Itchy Skin and Excessive Sweating, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Navi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Navi speaks Persian.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Navi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Navi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Navi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Navi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.