Family Medicine
32 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Daniel Nash, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Palm Desert, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from DANVILLE REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF NURSING.

Dr. Nash works at Able Hospice in Palm Desert, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Able Hospice
    41990 Cook St Bldg F, Palm Desert, CA 92211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 341-5570

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Aug 22, 2021
    Dr. Nash has been my VA doctor for 13 years. I'm 75, and he's never been anything other than great. I know another person who is also his patient, and he agrees. He's immensely liked by the VA staff. I suggest that whomever wrote the lousy reviews should check and make sure they wrote about the correct Daniel Nash.
    About Dr. Daniel Nash, MD

    Family Medicine
    32 years of experience
    English
    1629174909
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    DANVILLE REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF NURSING
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nash has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nash has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Nash. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nash.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nash, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nash appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

