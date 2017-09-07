Dr. Daniel Nam, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Nam, DDS
Overview
Dr. Daniel Nam, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Oakland, CA. They specialize in Dentistry, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PACIFIC / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Alta Bates Summit Medical Center.
Locations
Daniel S. Nam DDS2976 Summit St Ste 201, Oakland, CA 94609 Directions (510) 451-8315Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 2:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
SF Office2 Embarcadero Ctr, San Francisco, CA 94111 Directions (415) 398-4400
Hospital Affiliations
- Alta Bates Summit Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Employee Benefits
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Guardian
- Principal Financial Group
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Nam is beyond perfect he works with his patients with or without insurance I would recommend anyone to him
About Dr. Daniel Nam, DDS
- Dentistry
- 20 years of experience
- English, Korean, Mandarin, Mien and Spanish
- 1720100886
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF THE PACIFIC / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
