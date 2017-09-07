Overview

Dr. Daniel Nam, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Oakland, CA. They specialize in Dentistry, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PACIFIC / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Alta Bates Summit Medical Center.



Dr. Nam works at Daniel S. Nam DDS in Oakland, CA with other offices in San Francisco, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.