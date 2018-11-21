Dr. Daniel Nale, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nale is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Nale, MD
Dr. Daniel Nale, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston and is affiliated with Medical City Dallas.
Daniel D. Nale, M.D., P.A.12200 Park Central Dr Ste 405A, Dallas, TX 75251 Directions (972) 341-9696
- Medical City Dallas
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
We love Dr.Nale! We do not live close to the office but make the drive because we trust him. We will continue to use Dr. Nale for as long as we can.
- Pediatrics
- 45 years of experience
- English
- University of Michigan Hospitals
- University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston
- Baylor University
- Pediatrics
Dr. Nale has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nale accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nale has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Nale. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nale.
