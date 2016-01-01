Dr. Nagle has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Daniel Nagle, MD
Overview
Dr. Daniel Nagle, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Universite Libre De Bruxelles, Faculte De Medecine.
Locations
Northwestern Medical Group737 N Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthLink
- HFN
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Daniel Nagle, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 44 years of experience
- English, French
- 1306808365
Education & Certifications
- Christine M. Kleinert Institute for Hand and Micro Surgery
- McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University
- Loyola U Hosps
- Universite Libre De Bruxelles, Faculte De Medecine
- Hand Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nagle accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nagle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nagle has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nagle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nagle speaks French.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Nagle. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nagle.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nagle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nagle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.