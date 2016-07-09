Dr. Daniel Nadler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nadler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Nadler, MD
Overview
Dr. Daniel Nadler, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Sewickley, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Dartmouth College and is affiliated with Heritage Valley Beaver and Heritage Valley Sewickley.
Dr. Nadler works at
Locations
Daniel J. Nadler MD PC111 Hazel Ln Ste 102, Sewickley, PA 15143 Directions (412) 741-5577
Daniel J Nadler MD & Associates1200 Sharon Rd Ste 202, Beaver, PA 15009 Directions (724) 774-5920
Hospital Affiliations
- Heritage Valley Beaver
- Heritage Valley Sewickley
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Just restored eyesight in left eye. Thank you, Dr. Nadler
About Dr. Daniel Nadler, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 48 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- New Eng Med Ctr Hosp
- Mary Hitchcock Meml Hosp
- Dartmouth College
- MIT
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
