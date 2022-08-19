See All Otolaryngologists in Phoenixville, PA
Dr. Daniel Nadeau, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
2 (16)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Daniel Nadeau, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Phoenixville, PA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV and is affiliated with Upmc Memorial and WellSpan York Hospital.

Dr. Nadeau works at ENT And Allergy Specialists in Phoenixville, PA with other offices in Pottstown, PA, Philadelphia, PA, East Norriton, PA and York, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Postnasal Drip, Earwax Buildup and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Phoenixville
    826 Main St Ste 201, Phoenixville, PA 19460 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 415-1100
  2. 2
    Ent and Allergy Specialists
    5 S Sunnybrook Rd Ste 300, Pottstown, PA 19464 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 415-1100
  3. 3
    ENT and Allergy Specialists Philadelphia
    525 Jamestown St Ste 205, Philadelphia, PA 19128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 415-1100
  4. 4
    East Norriton
    342 W Germantown Pike Ste 310, East Norriton, PA 19403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 415-1100
  5. 5
    York Ent. Associates
    924 Colonial Ave Ste E, York, PA 17403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (717) 843-9089

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Upmc Memorial
  • WellSpan York Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Postnasal Drip
Earwax Buildup
Vertigo
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Postnasal Drip
Earwax Buildup
Vertigo
Outer Ear Infection
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Broken Nose
Chronic Sinusitis
Conductive Hearing Loss
Cough
Deafness
Deviated Septum
Dizziness
Dysphagia
Ear Ache
Enlarged Turbinates
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Facial Fracture
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling
Headache
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia)
Malignant Otitis Externa
Nosebleed
Otitis Media
Pharyngitis
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Tinnitus
TMJ
Tonsillitis
Acoustic Neuroma
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Tonsillitis
Allergic Reaction
Anosmia
Bell's Palsy
Cancer
Cholesteatoma
Chronic Adenoid Infection
Chronic Tonsillitis
Ear Disorders
ENT Cancer
Gastrointestinal Diseases
Head and Neck Cancer
Labyrinthitis
Laryngeal Cancer
Laryngitis
Loss of Smell and-or Taste
Meniere's Disease
Nasal Polyp
Oral Cancer
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Perforated Eardrum
Peritonsillar Abscess
Salivary Gland Cyst
Sjögren's Syndrome
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Sore Throat
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal)
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal)
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal)
Throat Pain
Thyroid Cancer
Tongue-Tie
Tonsil Cancer
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Vocal Cord Nodule
Vocal Cord Paralysis
Vocal Cord Polyp
Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (8)
    About Dr. Daniel Nadeau, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1760576581
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
