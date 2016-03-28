See All General Surgeons in Rochester, NY
Dr. Daniel Mwanza, DO

General Surgery
3.8 (16)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Daniel Mwanza, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from KANSAS CITY COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Las Palmas Medical Center and Rochester General Hospital.

Dr. Mwanza works at Acute Care Surgery in Rochester, NY with other offices in Fort Smith, AR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Rochester General Hospital
    1425 Portland Ave, Rochester, NY 14621 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (585) 922-4518
    Monday
    9:00am - 3:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 3:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 3:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 3:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 3:00pm
  2. 2
    Surgical Associates Fort Smith
    923 Lexington Ave, Fort Smith, AR 72901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (479) 709-7350

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Las Palmas Medical Center
  • Rochester General Hospital

Gallstones
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Appendicitis
Gallstones
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Appendicitis

Gallstones Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    Mar 28, 2016
    Ron Martin in Washington Court House ohio — Mar 28, 2016
    About Dr. Daniel Mwanza, DO

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1275827826
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • KANSAS CITY COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daniel Mwanza, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mwanza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mwanza has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mwanza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Mwanza. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mwanza.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mwanza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mwanza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

